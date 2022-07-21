Yogi announces aid to kin of those killed by lightning

Lucknow, July 21 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the people who died after being struck by lightning.

Official sources said that at least 14 people were killed and another 16 injured after being struck by lightning in separate incidents in the state on Wednesday.

According to the details provided by the relief commissioner's office, four deaths due to lightning were reported from Banda, two from Fatehpur and one each from Balrampur, Chandauli, Bulandshahr, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Kaushambhi, Sultanpur and Chitrakoot districts.

The CM expressed grief over the deaths and directed the concerned district magistrates to immediately provide Rs 4 lakh each to the victims' families, the spokesman said.

The chief minister also directed the officials to ensure that proper treatment is provided to the injured.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor