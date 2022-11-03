Yogi Govt prepares action plan to raise living standards of deprived communities

The Yogi Government has prepared an action plan to address the needs of the Musahar, Sahariya, Vantangia and Nomadic communities in Uttar Pradesh to transform their lives, an official spokesperson said on Thursday.

As per the action plan, the government will not only provide housing facilities for these communities, but it will also work towards offering them employment opportunities, he added.

Besides, the government will work to improve their access to basic facilities, education and training in relevant fields.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directions to departmental officers to provide residential facilities to these communities under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (both Rural and Urban) by allocating land through the Revenue Department and facilitating them in setting up their businesses near their residential areas.

These families will be also linked with the MGNREGA scheme by providing them with a job card by running a special campaign through Jan Suvidha Kendra, he added.

Apart from this, the officials have been instructed to identify all the families, ensuring 100 per cent enrollment of their children in the local primary, secondary, higher or secondary schools and provision of scholarships to all of them.

Furthermore, the officials have been told to impart free training through district-level skill development institutions to the adult members of the deprived communities in accordance with their level of education and employment capacity under the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Swarozgar Yojana of the Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation Limited.

In Uttar Pradesh, the people of the Musahar community reside in 19 districts including Maharajganj, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur, Ballia, Kushinagar, Jaunpur, Deoria, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Mirzapur, Ambedkar Nagar, Amethi, Chandauli, Mau, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra and Sultanpur.

According to the 2011 census, the total population of these communities in Uttar Pradesh is 2,57,135.

At the same time, Lalitpur is home to a large population of Sahariyas. Their total population is 70,634. These people make baskets out of wood, collect vine leaves, and sell herbs for their livelihood. Vantangias reside in Gorakhpur, Balrampur, Bahraich, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Maharajganj districts. Their total population is about 40,000.

( With inputs from ANI )

