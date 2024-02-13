Yogi govt to collaborate with IIT Roorkee for enhanced disaster management

Lucknow, Feb 13 The Uttar Pradesh government is set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Roorkee for enhanced disaster management.

The MoU will be signed between the Relief Commissioner's office and IIT Roorkee on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with the aim to minimise casualties and shift people to safe places before the disaster strikes.

Under the proposed collaboration, IIT Roorkee's seasoned professionals will impart specialised training to personnel at the Relief Commissioner's office, equipping them with advanced skills and techniques in disaster management.

Additionally, the institute will conduct comprehensive research to identify the root causes of prevalent disasters, enabling proactive measures to be implemented.

Additional Chief Secretary Sudhir Garg emphasised Uttar Pradesh's vulnerability to various disasters, compared to other states.

The impending MoU signifies a significant step towards fortifying the state's resilience against natural calamities over the next five years, during which IIT Roorkee's experts will spearhead critical research initiatives and capacity-building exercises.

Moreover, IIT Roorkee's involvement extends beyond disaster management to include assistance in land consolidation matters, said Relief Commissioner GS Naveen.

Leveraging their technical acumen, experts from the institution will facilitate the resolution of land consolidation disputes, offering invaluable support in surveying and land measurement activities, he pointed out.

Through workshops, seminars, and training programmes, this collaborative endeavour aims to foster innovation and develop bespoke solutions tailored to Uttar Pradesh's unique challenges. The MoU framework ensures equitable distribution of intellectual property rights, further enhancing the partnership's transparency and effectiveness in driving sustainable disaster risk reduction measures.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor