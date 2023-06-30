Yogi Govt to focus on education, skill development to achieve USD 1 trillion economy

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 30 : Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is striving to become a powerhouse economy, targeting a one trillion dollar milestone within the next five years. With a strong emphasis on education, labour, and skill development, the government aims to transform the state into a superpower within the country.

Having already established the law and order model, the Yogi government recognizes the importance of connectivity and infrastructure development, which has garnered attention nationwide.

Notably, the government has achieved success in the tourism sector. However, the upcoming years will witness a mission-mode approach towards education, labour, and skill development.

In a move towards bolstering the education system, the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh is set to create a minimum of five special education zones across the state. During a recent presentation on achieving the One Trillion Dollar Economy goal, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged action to strengthen the educational system by establishing dedicated educational zones.

One such proposal includes a 500-acre special education zone in Gorakhpur, with plans for additional zones in various cities currently under consideration.

At the same time, the government is committed to developing 5000 model schools in the state in the next five years. Apart from this, work will also be done to encourage private universities in the state. To this end, an education conclave for private universities was organized in February 2023.

Following the UP Global Investors Summit 2023, where investment proposals worth Rs 36 lakh crore were received, Uttar Pradesh is set to witness a surge in demand for skilled workers across various sectors. Anticipating this demand, the state government has undertaken a plan to upgrade the skills of two crore youth in the next five years, preparing them as competent workforce for the industrial units within the state.

To achieve this target, the government plans to transform 305 government ITIs (Industrial Training Institutes) into state-of-the-art facilities through public-private partnership (PPP) arrangements.

With these initiatives, the Yogi government is promoting skill development as a vital component of its economic agenda.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor