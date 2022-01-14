Yogi has 'khichdi' at Dalit party worker's home

Gorakhpur, Jan 14 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday had 'khichdi' at the residence of a Dalit party worker, Amrit Lal Bharti on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

The Chief Minister sat on the floor and had the traditional rice and lentil dish with Bharti.

This is a part of the BJP's Dalit outreach and this kind of sharing a meal, known as 'Sahbhoj' is a regular exercise by the party and RSS.

However the event assumes significance as it comes just ahead of the much-awaited Assembly elections in the state.

Addressing the media, Yogi Adityanath said that he had participated in the 'Sahbhoj' as part of the 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' programme.

He said that the schemes of the Central and state governments have benefited even the poorest of the poor.

The Chief Minister said that the visit was in strict compliance of Covid protocol.

Meanwhile, Bharti's family said that they were "thrilled" to have the Chief Minister as a guest.

"We prepared khichdi, papad and some other dishes for the occasion," the women in the family said.

