Yogi meets eight UP workers rescued from Uttarakhand tunnel

Lucknow, Dec 1 Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday met the eight rescued tunnel workers from Uttar Pradesh at his residence and gifted them shawls.

The chief minister spoke to the workers and asked them about their experiences.

The eight men were among the 41 workers who were trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district tunnel for 17 days before being finally rescued.

The chief minister also posed for photographs with the workers who later left for their homes.

Six of the workers are from Shravasti while one each from Mirzapur and Lakhimpur.

