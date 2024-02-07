Yogi talks about Kashi and Mathura, compares it to Mahabharat

Lucknow, Feb 7 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, gave clear hints about Kashi and Mathura, after Ayodhya, when he drew a parallel with Mahabharat.

“Krishna had gone to the Kauravas to ask for just five villages and today Hindus are only seeking the three centres of their faith — Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura. The Kauravas refused and Mahabharat took place. Everyone knows what happened to the Kauravas later,” he said while replying to a debate in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Addressing the topic of Ayodhya's Ram temple, the Chief Minister expressed satisfaction that Ram Lalla had been installed in the temple.

He highlighted the perseverance demonstrated in establishing the temple and emphasised the significance of following through on commitments.

He said, "We do not only talk. We walk the talk."

Commenting on the delay in the consecration of the Ram temple, Yogi Adityanath questioned the mentality that hindered the development of Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura.

He mentioned the curfews and prohibitions faced by Ayodhya during the previous government's rule and drew parallels with the injustices faced by the Pandavas in the Mahabharata.

"This (consecration of the Ram temple) should have happened sooner. We know the issue was sub judice. However, the roads in Ayodhya could have been widened and an airport built. But what was the mentality behind halting the development of Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura?" Yogi Adityanath asked.

"The previous governments imposed curfews and prohibitions in Ayodhya. For centuries, Ayodhya was the victim of evil intentions. Ayodhya faced injustice. And when I speak of injustice, I must refer to the injustice that occurred 5,000 years ago. Pandavas, too, faced injustice," he said.

He said, “We had resolved to build the temple there and from resolve to accomplishment, we made it happen. Our policy, intentions and destiny are also clear, we have followed the path of religion and we are getting good results from it.”

Yogi Adityanath gave a befitting reply to the Opposition’s allegations and said that there was once an identity crisis in UP. There were comments on the youth of UP. Today everyone wants to come to UP. He also listed all the achievements of his government that had proved to be a game changer for the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor