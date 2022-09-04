Yogi to inaugurate Queen Heo Memorial Park in Oct

Lucknow, Sep 4 UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Queen Heo Memorial Park in Ayodhya during Deepotsav celebrations on Diwali eve on October 23, in the presence of a high-level South Korean delegation.

Yogi Adityanath and the then first lady of South Korea, Kim Jong-sook, had laid the foundation stone of the park in November 2018 on Deepotsav.

The memorial will portray the journey of Princess Suriratna of Ayodhya, who had travelled to Korea and married King Kim Suro and became Queen Heo Hwang-ok in 48AD. Many Koreans trace their ancestry to the legendary princess.

The park has come up on the bank of the Saryu River with a budget of Rs 21 crore.

Regional tourism officer R.P. Yadav said the park will be inaugurated on this Deepotsav.

The park will be a major tourist attraction in Ayodhya.

The south-east corner of the memorial will have a statue of Queen Heo Hwang-ok and the north-east corner will have a statue of King Kim Suro. The pond will also have a foot overbridge.

The park will also have an egg made of granite as, according to experts, Princess Suriratna got a golden egg during her sea journey to Korea.

The South Korean government has also carried out beautification work in the park and developed the King and Queen pavilions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in had signed an MoU in May 2015 during Modi's visit to South Korea for expansion and beautification of the existing memorial of Queen Heo near the Saryu in Ayodhya.

