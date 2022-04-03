Yogi to revive Janta Darbar from Monday

Lucknow, April 3 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will revive the Janta Darbar at his official residence from Monday.

This will enable the common man to approach the Chief Minister directly with his grievances.

Yogi started the Janta Darbar soon after he became the Chief Minister in 2017.

The practice was discontinued due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to official sources, state ministers Ajit Pal and Baldev Singh Aulakh will attend the Janta Darbar in the Chief Minister's absence.

