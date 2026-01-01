'You are my greatest inspiration': Tej Pratap on his mother Rabri Devi's birthday

Patna, Jan 1 As people across the country welcome the New Year, the day also marks the birthday of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi.

On the occasion, Rabri Devi's elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, extended heartfelt birthday wishes to his mother through a social media post.

Describing her as his greatest inspiration, Tej Pratap praised her strength, sacrifice, and unconditional love.

In his message, Tej Pratap wrote, "Happy Birthday, Mom. You are the soul of our family. Every smile, every prayer, every moment that feels like home is because of you. You held things together even when we didn't know what it meant to hold things together."

He further added, "You are my greatest inspiration. You gave without counting, loved unconditionally, and stood strong even when no one saw how heavy the burden was. They say when God cannot be everywhere, He sends a mother, and we are fortunate to have you."

However, unlike previous years, a notable silence prevailed at her official residence at 10 Circular Road, Patna.

It is noteworthy that Rabri Devi's residence is usually filled with visitors and celebrations during festivals and family occasions. This year, however, the atmosphere remained subdued.

Rabri Devi is currently alone in Patna, though RJD leaders and well-wishers have been visiting the residence with bouquets to extend birthday greetings, but there were no large-scale celebrations.

Rabri Devi's husband, Lalu Prasad Yadav, is currently in Delhi and recuperating after eye surgery, while her son and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, is reportedly on a foreign trip with his wife Rajshree and their two children.

Despite being expelled from the party for six years and living separately from the family, Tej Pratap Yadav's emotional message reflected his bond with his mother, highlighting the personal dimension of the occasion.

RJD performed miserably in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly election, securing only 25 seats.

