You can destroy temple, not Somnath: Shankaracharya welcomes PM Modi’s remarks, calls for removing Ghazni’s name

New Delhi, Dec 6 Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati of Jyotish Peeth in Uttarakhand on Tuesday welcomed Narendra Modi’s recent remarks on the Somnath Temple, saying the Prime Minister’s message powerfully conveyed the enduring spirit of faith despite historical destruction.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s post on X marking 1,000 years since the Somnath Temple was attacked, the Shankaracharya said, “The Prime Minister’s post on X on 1,000 years has expressed the pain of what happened when the Somnath temple was attacked. A man named Mahmud Ghazni came with his army and destroyed the temple. He also killed the priests and the devotees who were worshipping there.”

He added that the invader believed destroying the temple and its idol would permanently erase its legacy. “He tried to injure them. He thought that if he destroyed the temple and the statue, Somnath would be finished. So, 1,000 years ago, this attempt was made,” the Shankaracharya said.

Explaining his interpretation of the Prime Minister’s message, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati said, “The post by the Prime Minister shows that he wants to say this clearly: you can destroy the temple, you can destroy the statue, but you cannot destroy Somnath. Look, 1,000 years have passed — Somnath is still there. And where are you? You came and left.”

Calling the statement a warning for the future, he said, “Somnath is still standing. Those who try such things should not attempt this in the future. This is the message the Prime Minister wants to give.”

Describing the Prime Minister’s remarks as appropriate, the Shankaracharya said, “This is a welcome statement. As far as Ghazni is concerned, he definitely did not do a good deed. Wherever the name of Ghazni exists in India, it should be removed.”

The comments come after Prime Minister Modi on Monday said the Somnath Temple stands as the eternal proclamation of the Indian soul, asserting that while hate and fanaticism may have the power to destroy temporarily, faith and conviction possess the strength to create for eternity.

The Prime Minister noted that 2026 will mark 1,000 years since the Somnath Temple was first attacked by invaders in January 1026. Recalling the temple’s repeated destruction and reconstruction over centuries, he said there could be no better example of India’s indomitable civilisational spirit than Somnath, which continues to stand tall despite immense adversity.

In a detailed X post, PM Modi wrote, “Somnath… hearing this word instils a sense of pride in our hearts and minds. It is the eternal proclamation of India’s soul. This majestic temple is situated on the western coast of India in Gujarat, at a place called Prabhas Patan.”

