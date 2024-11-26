"You Can't Silence Me, Even by Turning Off the Microphone": Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP, Advocates for Caste Census on Constitution Day (Watch Video)

On Constitution Day, the Congress held an event at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi. During his speech, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi highlighted the significance of the caste census and the rights of Dalits. A sudden power outage interrupted him, turning off his microphone. Once power was restored, Gandhi took the chance to criticize the ruling BJP, stating, "No matter how much you try, even if you switch off the mic, you cannot silence me. I will speak my truth. If Narendra Modiji had read the Constitution, he wouldn’t behave this way."

Gandhi emphasized the core values of the Constitution, calling it a "book of truth and non-violence." He acknowledged the contributions of influential leaders like B.R. Ambedkar, Jyotirao Phule, Swami Vivekananda, and Gautama Buddha. He questioned whether the Constitution supports violence or fear, asking, "Is it the truth of India to scare people or promote violence? The Constitution embodies non-violence and the empowerment of all." He praised the recent caste census initiative in Telangana as a significant step toward addressing caste-based inequalities. He promised that Congress governments would implement similar measures nationwide, stating, "For the first time, we saw an initiative that highlighted caste issues. Lakhs of Dalits and backward classes participated. Wherever we govern, we will ensure a caste census is conducted."

Gandhi criticized the underrepresentation of marginalized communities in powerful positions, especially in corporate India. He remarked, "You will not find Dalits or OBCs as owners of major companies. This reflects systemic bias. I can assure you that Prime Minister Modi has never read the Constitution. The principles of leaders like Shahu Maharaj, Phule, Ambedkar, and Buddha are its foundation, yet backward classes are still overlooked."

He also acknowledged the contributions of regional reformers such as Narayana Guru in Kerala, Basavanna in Karnataka, and Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra, noting their alignment with the Constitution's principles of truth and non-violence. He contrasted their ideals with those of figures like Savarkar, asking, "Do you see Savarkar's influence in the Constitution? Where does it promote violence or fear? It is a guide for equality and peace."

Also Read: Chhattisgarh Train Derailment: 20 Wagons of Coal-Laden Goods Train Derail in Bilaspur; Services Diverted

Regarding population distribution, Gandhi pointed out the uncertainty about the number of backward classes in the country. "Some estimate they make up 50 percent of the population, but we lack accurate data. Along with Dalits (15%), tribals (8%), and minorities (15%), nearly 90 percent of the population faces disadvantages. Yet, they remain underrepresented in India's power structures," he noted.

Gandhi concluded by advocating for systemic reform, focusing on the aspirations of youth from marginalized communities. "Every day, Dalit, tribal, and backward youth dream of becoming engineers, doctors, lawyers, and IAS officers. However, the system continues to hinder them. If that were not the case, we would see Dalits among the owners of the top 200 companies in the country. We are committed to changing this by conducting a caste census wherever Congress is in power."