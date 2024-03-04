"You Have Abused Your Rights": Supreme Court Rebukes Udhayanidhi Stalin Over His Sanatana Dharma Remark

The Supreme Court issued a rebuke to DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin regarding his contentious remarks on 'Sanatana Dharma', asserting that you have abused your rights. The court was hearing Udhayanidhi Stalin's plea, in which he sought the consolidation of FIRs filed against him regarding his purported remarks.

You abuse your right under Article 19(1)(a) (of the Constitution). You abuse your right under Article 25. Now you are exercising your right under Article 32 (to file plea in the Supreme Court)? Do you not know the consequences of what you said? You are not a layman. You are a minister. You should know the consequences, the bench said and adjourned the matter to March 15.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Udhayanidhi Stalin, referred to legal precedents in cases involving Arnab Goswami, Mohammad Zubair, and others, as he argued for the consolidation of FIRs.

The Supreme Court subsequently suggested that the DMK leader could consider seeking recourse through the High Court instead. If I have to move multiple courts, I'll be tied up in this. This is persecution before the prosecution, Singhvi added.

Udhayanidhi Stalin is the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and ruling DMK chief M K Stalin. Speaking at a conference in September 2023, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that Sanatana dharma is against social justice and equality and should be eradicated .