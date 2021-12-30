Young entrepreneurs develop food app for J-K locals to reserve tables, take-away at eateries

Two graduates from Jammu and Kashmir have developed a mobile phone application -"Ditoo" which helps people in reserving their tables for dine-in at eateries or to order-ahead meals for taking away.

The "Ditoo" app, created by young entrepreneur Umar Ahmad and his engineer friend Najmu Saquib, has been successfully launched and is now available on the Play Store.

Speaking to ANI, Umar said, "Ditoo is a food ordering app that allows one to pre-order, pre-pay, skip the line and book a table at one's favourite restaurants. This app is a great combination of takeaway ordering and restaurant booking."

Some restaurants in the Kashmir valley have been registered in 'Ditoo'. "People need to put in their location and the app would show the nearest restaurants. After choosing what food they want at their desired restaurants, one gets the option of "Take Away' and 'Dine In'. People can choose the time that they want the food to be delivered according to their convenience", added the young entrepreneur.

"In one month we have got 230 plus orders. Some of the restaurants are happy with the app", added Najmul Saqyuib who designed the mobile application within four months.

Restaurant owner Hadi Bhat said that the app is really helpful for working professionals. "Ahead of lunchtime, they order food and it is prepared on time for dine-in or take away. It saves their time in that way."

( With inputs from ANI )

