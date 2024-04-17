Young India has a 'Virat Kohli Mentality', Says Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan made a big claim about the youth of the country during an event on Tuesday. Raghuram Rajan said a large number of youth in the country are going abroad to start their businesses because they are not happy in India. He also said that young Indians have a 'Virat Kohli mentality' and they go to places where they find it easier to reach the end markets.

Raghuram Rajan was asked why many Indian innovators are now moving to Singapore or Silicon Valley. "They want to expand more globally. I think young India has a mindset similar to Virat Kohli's. They feel 'I not second to anyone in the world'," he replied. During the conference titled 'Making India an Advanced Economy by 2047: What Will It Take' at George Washington University, he spoke on several issues.





"We have to ask them what is it that is forcing young people to go out instead of living in India. But to talk to some of these entrepreneurs and see their desire to change the world, and the fact that many of them are not happy living in India is concerning," Raghuram Rajan said in response to a question.