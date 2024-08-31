“Your Daughter Stands With You”: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers’ Protest at Shambhu Border (Watch Video)

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who described herself as a farmer’s daughter, joined the ongoing farmers' protest at the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana on Saturday morning. As the protest marked 200 days, Phogat voiced her support for the farmers, calling for the government to listen to their demands.

“"Your agitation completes 200 days today. I pray to God that you get what you have come here for - your right, for justice...Your daughter stands with you. I also urge the Government. We too are citizens of this country, if we raise our voices it is not political every time...You should hear them...What they are demanding is not unlawful,” Phogat said while addressing the gathering.

#WATCH | At the farmers' protest site at Shambhu border, Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat says, "Your agitation completes 200 days today. I pray to God that you get what you have come here for - your right, for justice...Your daughter stands with you. I also urge the Government.… pic.twitter.com/nUlkaTT399 — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2024

Phogat expressed her distress over the prolonged protest, highlighting the essential role farmers play in the nation. “"It has been 200 days since they are sitting here. It is painful to see this. All of them are citizens of this country. Farmers run the country. Nothing is possible without them, not even athletes - if they don't feed us, we won't be able to compete. Many a time we are helpless and can't do anything, we represent the country at such big levels but we can't do anything for our family even when we see them sad. I urge the Government that they should listen. They had admitted their mistake last time, they should fulfill the promises that they made. The country won't progress, if people sit on streets like this,” she told reporters.

#WATCH | Wrestler Vinesh Phogat arrives at the farmers' protest site at Shambhu border, as the agitation completes 200 days.



She says, "It has been 200 days since they are sitting here. It is painful to see this. All of them are citizens of this country. Farmers run the… pic.twitter.com/MJo9XEqpko — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2024

When asked if she would consider contesting in the Haryana elections if offered a ticket by Congress, Phogat declined to comment on the matter, reiterating that her focus is on the farmers' struggle. “"I will not speak on this, I will not talk about politics. I have come to my family. If you talk about this, you would waste their struggle and fight. The focus is not on me today. The focus should be on the farmers, I request this. I am an athlete, I belong to the entire country. I have nothing to do with which state is going to the polls. All I know is that my country is suffering, farmers are in trouble. Their issues should be resolved and it should be the first priority of the Government to resolve this," she said.

#WATCH | Shambhu border | When asked if she would contest Haryana elections, if Congress offers her ticket, wrestler Vinesh Phogat says, "I will not speak on this, I will not talk about politics. I have come to my family. If you talk about this, you would waste their struggle and… pic.twitter.com/OwF6cIHSXP — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2024

On her disqualification from Olympics wrestling final and controversy, Vinesh Phogat says, "If you can, focus more on farmers' struggle today. I don't want the focus on me. I will call you and speak about it when it is the day,” she said.

#WATCH | Shambhu border | On her disqualification from Olympics wrestling final and controversy, Vinesh Phogat says, "If you can, focus more on farmers' struggle today. I don't want the focus on me. I will call you and speak about it when it is the day..." pic.twitter.com/dHUU9voTX3 — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2024

Phogat was honoured by farmer union leaders Sarwan Singh Pandher, coordinator of Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM); Amarjeet Singh Morhi from BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh); Tejveer Singh, spokesperson of BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh); and Surjit Singh Phul from BKU (Krantikari), among others.