Youth arrested in Goa with marijuana
By IANS | Published: November 28, 2022 01:48 PM 2022-11-28T13:48:04+5:30 2022-11-28T14:00:07+5:30
Panaji, Nov 28 Police in Goa arrested a youth for allegedly possessing marijuana worth Rs 2,10,000 in the international market.
According to the police, Clismon Pires, 20, was arrested on Sunday night after a narcotics raid was conducted at Tiswadi in North Goa.
The drug, weighing 2.6 kg, was found concealed in his scooter.
A further probe is underway.
