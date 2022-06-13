Youth ends life on cousin sister's pyre in MP

Bhopal, June 13 A shocking incident of the deaths of a girl and her cousin brother in Madhya Pradeshs Sagar district has left the police puzzled.

As per reports, a youth who came to attend the funeral of his cousin's sister bowed down in respect and then lay down on her pyre.

As per the police, a girl named Jyoti Dangi was missing since Thursday and her body was found in a well on Friday morning. After getting information about the death of the girl, an 18-year-old youth from Dhar district drove almost 450 km to attend the funeral of his cousin sister.

The police said that the deceased youth, who has been identified as Karan Dangi, went to the cremation ground, bowed down before the blazing pyre before jumping into it.

According to the police, 21-year-old Jyoti had gone missing on Thursday evening after she left home to fetch some vegetables from a nearby farm.

When she did not return till late at night, her family members suspected that she might have slipped into a well located at a farm in the village. Later, they spotted her body in the well and informed the police.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor