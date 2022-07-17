Youth gets shot while taking selfie with gun

Unnao, July 17 A young man was killed in a freak accident while taking a selfie in his room on Sunday morning.

The youth had put a revolver to his head and was taking a selfie when he accidentally pulled the trigger and was hit on the temple, causing his death on the spot.

Family members rushed to his room on hearing the gunshot and found him lying in a poll of blood.

Suchit, 17, was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead by the doctors.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Circle officer Safipur, Anjani Kumar Rai said that the matter was being investigated from all angles and family members were also being interrogated.

