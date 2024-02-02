Youth kills himself in Kota in third suicide in last 12 days

Jaipur, Feb 2 A youth was found hanging from a fan in his PG accommodation in Rajasthan's coaching hujb of Kota, making it the third case of suicide registered there in the last 12 days.

At present, the reason for suicide is not known.

The incident came to light when the tiffin was kept at his door was found untouched by the delivery man.

On January 31, the delivery man had left the tiffin outside the room. When he came on the evening of February 1 with the tiffin, the previous tiffin was found kept outside only and was full.

The student did not open the room when he knocked, and the delivery man told the PG operator. When the operator peeked through the window, he saw that the student was hanging from the fan.

Police arrived on information and broke the gate and brought down the body. There is a possibility that the student had committed suicide on January 31 itself.

Vigyan Nagar police station SHO Kaushalya said: "Student Noor Mohammad, a resident of Veerpur in Gonda district of UP, lived in a PG in Vigyan Nagar police station area of Kota city. Police reached the spot on the information of the PG operator. The body has been taken down and kept in the mortuary of MBS Hospital. Post-mortem will be conducted after the arrival of family members."

Police officials said that the student had not currently taken admission in any coaching. According to the information received from the family, he was selected in B.Tech and has got a college in Chennai.

"The student had studied for JEE exam in Kota from 2016 to 2019. After the year 2019, he was not admitted in any coaching in Kota. However, he was reportedly doing online studies but complete information will be revealed after the family members arrive in Kota," an official said.

This is the third incident of suicide of students in Kota in this year so far.

On January 29, a student had committed suicide by hanging herself. Niharika, a Class 12 student, was preparing for JEE.

A student preparing for NEET had committed suicide on January 23. Mohammad Zaid, 19, was a resident of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. He lived in a hostel in New Rajiv Gandhi Nagar area of Jawahar Nagar police station area and had hanged himself in the hostel room.

