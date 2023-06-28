Youth lynched in Bihar on suspicion of mobile theft

Patna, June 28 A mob lynched a youth to death in Bihar's Katihar district on Wednesday on suspicion of stealing a mobile phone.

The deceased has been identified as Shiva Rai, a resident of Dhachna village.

The police said that the deceased was beaten by iron bars and after the assault he was left at a chowk.

The police said that Shiva was caught by the residents of Sindrena village located adjoining to Dhachana village.

A robbery had taken place in the house of Kalpana Barman in Sindrena village. The villagers allegedly caught the burglar and brutally assaulted him. As the victim succumbed to his injuries on the spot, they threw him at the chowk in the adjoining village and fled from the spot.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family claimed that Shiva was returning home from the market, when the villagers caught him and brutally assaulted him to death.

“We have registered an FIR against unidentified persons and detained Kalpana Berman. She is under interrogation to find some clues about the attackers.,” said Barsoi police station SHO Arvind Kumar.

