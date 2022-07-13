Youth murdered in Delhi's Usmanpur

New Delhi, July 13 A 22-year-old man was found dead near a gate of a religious place in the national capital's Usmanpur area, an official said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Ashu, a resident of New Usmanpur, Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast district) S.K. Sain said an information through PCR call was received at New Usmanpur police station that a body is lying at the gate of a religious place in Brahampuri. When the police staff reached the spot, they found that a male person aged about 22-23 years was lying there in an unconscious state having visible injuries on his head and legs. He was shifted to hospital where he was declared brought dead, the DCP said.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that a few days back, the deceased had a quarrel with some local boys and a case was also registered in this regard," DCP Sain said.

Accordingly, the police have registered a case under section 302 (murder), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and begun probing the incident.

The senior official said on the basis of CCTV footage, the police have identified the suspects, however, they are still at large.

