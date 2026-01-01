Youth shot dead by unidentified assailants in Bihar's Katihar, gang rivalry suspected

Patna, Jan 1 An unfortunate incident has shaken Katihar district in Bihar after unidentified miscreants opened fire on a youth, killing him on the spot, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred near the NH-77 at Kursela Chowk under the Kursela police station area.

The incident has triggered panic and fear across the region.

The deceased has been identified as Sagar Jha alias Mithu Jha, a resident of Kataria village under Kursela police station.

According to Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ranjan Kumar Singh, Mithu Jha had a criminal background and was recently released on bail in connection with the high-profile Mithun Yadav murder case of Navgachia.

"Mithu Jha has a criminal record. He was allegedly involved in a murder case. Besides, two Arms Act cases were also registered against his name. He was currently on bail in a murder case," SDPO Singh said.

Police say the incident may be linked to an old rivalry or gang war, though the exact motive is still under investigation.

The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. at the busy NH-77 Kursela Chowk, a time when traffic and public movement were high.

The sudden attack created chaos in the area.

After committing the crime, the accused fled the spot, brandishing firearms and firing in the air.

Upon receiving information, the Kursela police rushed to the spot.

Mithu Jha lost his life at the crime spot.

The Kursela police recovered Jha's body and sent it to the Sadar Hospital for a post-mortem.

"Given the seriousness of the incident, we have cordoned off the area and launched an intensive investigation. A CCTV footage from nearby locations is being examined to identify the attackers," the SDPO added.

SDPO Singh said that the case is being thoroughly investigated, and police teams are raiding suspected hideouts to arrest those involved.

He added that additional police forces may be deployed in Kataria village and nearby areas to prevent any escalation of tension.

Following the incident, security has been tightened, and police remain on high alert to maintain law and order in the region.

