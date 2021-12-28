Youth should become job creators, not job seekers: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that the youth should become job creators and not job seekers as only a limited number of government jobs are available and added that various self-employment schemes for the youth have been launched.

Many youths and students of the Jaunsari Bawar area met the Chief Minister on Monday under the leadership of famous singers Jubin Nautiyal and Ramsharan Nautiyal. They thanked the Chief Minister for providing Rs 2 crore to the Town Planning Department for developing the "New Chakrata Township".

Addressing the youth, Dhami said, "The government jobs are in thousands while the number of unemployed youth is in lakhs. Youth should become job creators, not job seekers. For this, various self-employment schemes have been operated by the state government and the loan facility of the schemes has been made easy."

Talking about the development of New Chakrata Township, the Chief Minister said that it would be developed on the land adjoining Chakrata-Mussoorie Highway.

"The Township would be developed from Purori-Nagthat-Lakhwar to Yamuna river. For this, an amount of Rs 2 crore has been announced in the past to be released to the Town Planning Department," he Dhami added.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the Centre's role in the development of the state and said that the project worth Rs 5700 crore will not only produce 300 MW of electricity but also provide water to six states.

