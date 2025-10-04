Youth should lead fight against injustice: NHRC member Vijaya Bharathi Sayani

New Delhi, Oct 4 National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Member Vijaya Bharathi Sayani called upon the youth to remain vigilant, raise their voices against injustice and help build a more inclusive and equitable society, an official said on Saturday.

Addressing the valedictory session of the 3rd Online Short-Term Internship Programme (OSTI) of 2025-2026 conducted by the Commission, Sayani urged the 74 interns to grow into active defenders of human dignity.

She asked the interns to use their knowledge for societal good and to uphold constitutional principles in both personal and professional spheres.

As many as 74 university-level students from 21 States and UTs completed the OSTI programme that was inaugurated by NHRC Secretary General Bharat Lal on August 22, said an official statement.

The OSTI equips students from various academic fields with the tools to understand and address key human rights issues. Through hands-on learning and interactive discussions, participants explore international law, human rights concerns in India and practical advocacy methods.

Sayani congratulated the interns for completing the enriching two-week journey and commended their dedication.

Emphasising NHRC’s role as a guardian of justice and equality, she highlighted the Commission’s work in areas such as women's rights, child protection, mental health, custodial justice and the empowerment of marginalised communities.

Drawing attention to impactful sessions from experts in fields like psychology, forensic science and business and human rights, Sayani praised the breadth of learning offered to the interns under the programme.

Citing inspiring examples, she urged interns to become active defenders of human dignity, to use their knowledge for societal good and to uphold constitutional principles in both personal and professional spheres.

She concluded with a call to action for the youth to remain vigilant, raise their voices against injustice and help build a more inclusive and equitable society.

While presenting a report on the internship, NHRC Joint Secretary Saidingpuii Chhakchhuak, said that besides the sessions on different aspects of human rights by the NHRC Members and senior officers, experts and civil society representatives, the interns were also taken for virtual tours to the Tihar Jail, Police Station and Asha Kiran Shelter Home in Delhi.

They were given an understanding of how different government institutions function, the mechanisms to protect human rights, the realities on the ground and the necessary steps to protect the rights of vulnerable sections of society, she said.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor