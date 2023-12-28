Youth stabbed to death in Delhi, accused on the run

New Delhi, Dec 28 A 20-year-old youth was stabbed to death by a group of individuals in north-east Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Mahir a.k.a Imran, a resident of Loni, Ghaziabad, had suffered multiple stab injuries in his abdomen.

According to the officials, on Wednesday at 9 p.m. a police control room (PCR) call was received regarding stab injury and murder of a man near Lakhan Chowk at Gokulpuri police station.

Upon reaching the spot, it was found that Mahir was lying on the road near Lakhan Chowk, Bhagirathi Vihar.

“A blood-stained knife was found at the spot near the dead body,” said a senior police official.

“The Crime and FSL teams visited the spot. Body was shifted to GTB Hospital mortuary for post mortem. Family members of the deceased were informed,” said the official.

During the probe, it was revealed that Mahir used to work in a flex board shop at Paharganj.

“Mahir had an altercation with one Faizal and his associates, which ended up with him being stabbed to death. The CCTVs in the vicinity are being scanned. Eyewitnesses are being examined. Efforts are being made to trace Faizal,” said the official.

