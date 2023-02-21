YouTuber booked for 'defaming' lawyer by using his wedding video without consent

Gurugram, Feb 21 A YouTuber with around 14.5 million subscribers has been booked for allegedly posting on the Internet a video in which photos and videos of a couple's wedding were used without their consent, and presenting facts related to the marriage in an objectionable manner.

The complainant, an advocate, told the police that he got married in September 2022. After the wedding pictures and videos were posted on February 13, he and his wife started receiving messages from their acquaintances on February 14.

"We came to know that photos and videos of our wedding were used in a video posted on a YouTube channel by one Arvind Arora. In the video, it was mentioned that I (the groom) disappeared from the house on the day of the wedding," he said.

That the family members searched for the groom throughout the night and he was found hiding in the neighbour's house, was a baseless story to defame him, the complainant told the police.

There are about 1.5 crore subscribers on this YouTube channel and more than 3 lakh people have watched this video.

The video which was posted on February 13 using photos and videos of the couple's wedding without their permission has 44,000 likes and more than 600 comments, the complainant alleged.

The advocate told the police he tried to contact the channel concerned but failed to get any response, and later, the matter was reported to the police.

"A case under relevant sections of the IPC including the IT act has been registered against Arvind Arora at cyber crime police station (west). A case was registered against Arora under Sections 469 (forgery), 500 (defamation) of the IPC and Sections 66C and 67 of the IT act at cyber crime west police station," SHO Amit Kumar said, adding that a notice has also been served to the channel for further probe.

