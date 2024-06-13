YouTuber Kuwari Begum Arrested by Ghaziabad Police for Promoting Explicit Content and Infant Abuse

Ghaziabad Police arrested YouTuber Shikha Metray, also known by her online alias Kuwari Begum, after allegations surfaced of disseminating explicit material and advocating for abusive practices against infants.

An FIR was lodged on June 12, following a complaint by activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, who highlighted problematic content by Metray on X (formerly Twitter) and urged law enforcement to take action against the YouTuber.

According to a report of India Today, in her complaint, Bhardwaj specifically mentioned a video titled 'She will say no. Let her' on Metray’s YouTube channel, accusing her of implying that men should ignore women's consent and encouraging sexually aggressive behaviour towards women and children. Bhardwaj claimed Metray’s content misguides young boys.

Who is Kuwari Begum?

Ghaziabad-based gamer Shikha Metray operates a YouTube channel called Kuwari Begum, where she livestreams her gameplay and engages with her audience on topics spanning relationships, gaming, and social issues. Additionally, she creates videos discussing a wide range of subjects.