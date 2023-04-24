YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case: SC sets aside Telangana HC order giving relief to Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy

New Delhi [India], April 24 : The Supreme Court on Monday set aside the Telangana High Court order granting interim relief from arrest to Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case and said such a decision prejudices the investigation.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud allowed the plea filed by deceased daughter Narreddy Sunitha's plea challenging the Telangana High Court order dated April 18.

The top court said that such orders prejudice the investigation especially when CBI is ascertaining the role of several accused in the matter. The SC said that the directions of HC were unwarranted.

The court was hearing former minister and MP's daughter Narreddy Sunitha's plea challenging the Telangana High Court order dated April 18.

The top court observed that the findings of the HC were clearly premature and misapplied.

CBI is quizzing Avinash Reddy in the matter relating to the Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

CBI took over the investigation in July 2020 on the orders of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. The case was earlier registered at Police Station Pulivendula in Kadappa (Andhra Pradesh).

A month before the General elections in 2019, Vivekananda Reddy, a former MP, was found murdered at his residence in Pulivendula on March 15, 2019.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor