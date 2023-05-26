YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case: SC stays Telangana HC's order granting conditional bail to T Gangi Reddy

New Delhi [India], May 26 : The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Telangana High Court's order granting conditional bail to T Gangi Reddy in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

A bench of justices JK Maheshwari and PS Narasimha listed the matter on July 14. The operational part of the order which provided bail to Gangi Reddy has been stayed, the court ordered.

The court also noted that the accused Gangi Reddy has already surrendered and said that he shall be remanded in judicial custody till June 30.

Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Suneetha Nareddy informed the SC about

CBI's affidavit which states that the HC order sets a bad precedent.

The court was hearing Suneetha Nareddy's plea challenging the Telangana High Court order granting conditional bail to T Gangi Reddy in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case. CBI has earlier apprised the top court that they are supporting Suneetha Nareddy's plea challenging conditional bail to T Gangi Reddy.

Suneetha Nareddy has moved a petition challenging the high court order granting conditional bail to accused T Gangi Reddy alias Yerra Gangi Reddy.

Suneetha Nareddy was represented by Senior Advocate Sidharth Luthra, Jesal Wahi and Anmol Kheta. Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain appeared for CBI in the matter.

On April 27 2023, the Telangana High Court allowed the petition filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the cancellation of bail of Gangi Reddy but also directed Special Judge to enlarge his bail on July 1.

On April 27 2023, the Telangana High Court directed Gangi Reddy to surrender on or before May 5, 2023, upon which he shall be remanded to judicial custody till June 30, which is the outer limit fixed by this Court for completion of the investigation by CBI. However, the High Court has

directed the Principal Special Judge for CBI cases to enlarge Gangi Reddy on bail on July 1, 2023, on his executing a personal bond for a sum of Rs 1,00,000 with two sureties for the like sum each to the satisfaction of the Court.

Suneetha Narreddy said that the order is neither legally justifiable nor in accordance with the law and said that she is aggrieved by this particular direction of the High Court giving a pre-fixed and a pre-determined date for the release of the accused on bail.

Gangi Reddy has also filed a plea challenging the High Court order cancelling his bail in the matter.

CBI took over the investigation in July 2020 on the orders of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. The case was earlier registered at Police Station Pulivendula in Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh).

A month before the General elections in 2019, Vivekananda Reddy, a former MP, was found murdered at his residence in Pulivendula on March 15, 2019.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor