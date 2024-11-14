YSRCP protests in Legislative Council over crackdown on social media activists

Amaravati, Nov 14 The crackdown on YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) social media activists in Andhra Pradesh found its echo in the state Legislative Council on Thursday, with the Opposition party lodging its strong protest.

As soon as the House met for the day, the YSRCP raised the issue of arrests of its social media activists across Andhra Pradesh.

The YSRCP members insisted on a debate on the issue and when the Chairman rejected their request, they staged a protest in the Well of the House.

The MLCs raised slogans of “we want justice” and “save democracy.”

YSRCP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Council Botcha Satyanarayana requested the Chairman to allow the adjournment motion moved by the party.

However, the Chairman rejected the adjournment motion.

The YSRCP members insisted on a debate and trooped into the Well. They gathered near the podium and raised slogans. They were also carrying posters of the objectionable posts against YSRCP President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family members by the leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its alliance partners.

Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu criticised the YSRCP members for staging a protest instead of raising people’s issues in the House.

He asked the Opposition MLCs why they were supporting social media posts which even Jagan Mohan Reddy’s mother and sister would not like to read them.

Several social media activists of YSRCP were arrested across the state for their alleged derogatory social media posts against Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and their family members.

The comments were posted when the YSRCP was in power.

Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday slammed the TDP-led coalition government for the crackdown.

“Social media is a platform to express views and this government has been scuttling the voice using brute force,” he said.

The YSRCP chief said police had given notices to 680 social media activists, booked 147 cases and arrested 49 people.

The YSRCP chief also said that the law and order situation has deteriorated in the state with atrocities on 110 women and minors, 11 deaths, 177 murders and 500 attempt to murders.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor