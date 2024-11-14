YSRCP special teams to support its social media activists

Amaravati, Nov 14 The YSR Congress Party has formed district-wise special teams to extend support to its social media activists facing "illegal" detentions and arrests.

On the directions of party President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the party formed special teams to provide legal assistance, offer reassurance, and boost their confidence through personal interaction and support, the party said.

The teams will work in coordination with party leaders, district representatives, and the legal cell in their respective districts to ensure effective action. The teams have been constituted for 12 districts. Each team comprises two leaders.

An MP, two MLCs, and former ministers are among those included in the teams. The move comes amid the police crackdown on the YSRCP social media activists for their alleged derogatory posts against Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and their family members.

According to the party, police have given notices to 680 social media activists, filed 147 cases, and arrested 49 persons.

Meanwhile, Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his concern over the attack on Narreddy Lakshma Reddy by TDP goons in Julakallu village of Piduguralla Mandal, Palnadu district.

He spoke to Lakshma Reddy over the phone, enquiring about the incident and assuring him that YSRCP stands firmly in his support. He also spoke to Dr Chintalapudi Ashok Kumar at the Palnadu Hospital, where Lakshma Reddy is undergoing treatment, to understand his health condition. He instructed the medical team to provide the best possible medical care to ensure his speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, YSRCP spokesperson Ambati Rambabu slammed Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders for speaking a language that depletes the decorum of the Assembly and for resorting to character assassination of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, he said using the occasion of Raghurama Krishna Raju being elected Deputy Speaker, the Chief Minister, his Deputy and others have used a language and conducted themselves in a way that belittles the dignity of the legislature with the sole aim of heaping baseless allegations on Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Rambabu said they spoke again and again about the alleged custodial torture of Raghurama Krishna Raju in a way and manner only to sling mud on the former Chief Minister though the Supreme Court has rejected a plea in the matter. He said the Chief Minister and others tried to show Jagan Mohan Reddy in poor light but in reality, they fear Jagan Mohan Reddy as he has over 40 per cent vote share and his popularity is growing with every passing day.

