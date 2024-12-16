Zakir Hussain Death: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Mourns the Passing of Tabla Maestro

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passed away at 73, his family confirmed on Monday. India’s very own legend who was a percussionist, composer and even an actor leaves behind more than 60 years of music. Hussain died from 'idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis', a lung disease, in a San Francisco hospital. Dignitaries from all walks of life including Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid their tributes to the tabla maestro on X.

Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary tabla maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji. He will be remembered as a true genius who revolutionized the world of Indian classical music. He also brought the tabla to the global stage, captivating millions with his unparalleled rhythm.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2024

PM Modi wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary tabla maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji. He will be remembered as a true genius who revolutionized the world of Indian classical music. He also brought the tabla to the global stage, captivating millions with his unparalleled rhythm. Through this, he seamlessly blended Indian classical traditions with global music, thus becoming an icon of cultural unity. His iconic performances and soulful compositions will contribute to inspire generations of musicians and music lovers alike. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the global music community."

Starting at the age of seven, he went on to collaborate with virtually all of India's iconic performers, including Ravi Shankar, Ali Akbar Khan and Shivkumar Sharma, in his career. His groundbreaking work with Western musicians such as Yo-Yo Ma, Charles Lloyd, Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer, Mickey Hart and George Harrison brought Indian classical music to an international audience, cementing his status as a global cultural ambassador. Zakir Hussain received four Grammy Awards in his career, including three at the 66th awards ceremony earlier this year. The percussionist, one of India's most celebrated classical musicians, received the Padma Shri in 1988, Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023.As news of Hussain's passing spread, messages of condolence poured in on social media.