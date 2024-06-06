Zelensky dials PM Modi, says Ukraine relies on India's participation in next week's peace summit

New Delhi, June 6 Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, congratulating him on his election victory and hoping that the Indian PM will not only visit Ukraine soon, but also attend the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland next week.

"I spoke with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to congratulate him on his election victory. I wished him a speedy formation of the government and continued productive work for the benefit of the Indian people," Zelensky posted on X after the phone call.

"We discussed the upcoming Global Peace Summit. We rely on India's participation at the highest level. I also invited Prime Minister Modi to visit Ukraine at a convenient time," he added.

As reported by IANS earlier, Zelensky is hoping that India will participate in Ukraine's Global Peace Summit being held in Switzerland on June 15-16 -- an event that his office says will be attended by leaders and representatives from 107 countries and international organisations.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Zelensky congratulated PM Modi on the BJP-led NDA's victory in the Lok Sabha elections and said that he was looking forward to seeing the country's participation in the peace summit.

"Everyone in the world recognises the significance and weight of India's role in global affairs. It is critical that we all work together to ensure a just peace for all nations. In this regard, we also look forward to seeing India attend the Peace Summit," Zelensky posted on X.

Replying to Zelensky's message, PM Modi stated that India will continue to support peace, security, and prosperity for everyone in the region.

Last week, the Ministry of External Affairs made it clear that India is still to decide on its participation in the Switzerland event.

"We have not yet taken a decision on our participation. That decision, as and when it is taken, you will come to know or we will announce it," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

