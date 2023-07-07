Zero balance accounts for NCC cadets, to get uniform allowance directly

Published: July 7, 2023

New Delhi, July 7    In a major step, the Centre on Friday announced a uniform allowance for NCC ...

New Delhi, July 7    In a major step, the Centre on Friday announced a uniform allowance for NCC which will go directly to their bank accounts and for this zero balance accounts will be created.

Under this initiative, the State Bank of India will open zero balance accounts of all NCC Cadets with debit card, cheque books and passbooks facility under SBI's 'Pahli Udaan' scheme.

