Zomato Sued After Delivering Lucknow Kebab to Gurugram in Just 30 Minutes. Here's what happened

Zomato, the app-based food delivery service, faces scrutiny for its swift delivery practices, with a recent incident sparking controversy. Sourav Mall, a 24-year-old resident of Gurgaon, ordered galauti kebab from a Lucknow-based shop through Zomato, located approximately 500 km away. Surprisingly, the food arrived in less than 30 minutes, prompting Mall to file a case in Delhi's Saket court.

In his plea, Mall alleged fraudulent practices by Zomato, claiming that the rapid delivery was inexplicable and deceptive. He argued that instead of the expected aroma of kebab, he had smelled "fraudulent and unfair practice, meant to misrepresent and deceive the class of consumers who are purchasing food products from Zomato," TOI reported. Civil Judge Umesh Kumar, overseeing the case, issued orders for summoning the defendants and notices to be served via all permissible modes, with a court date set for March 20, 2024.

Mall's dissatisfaction stemmed from Zomato's promise of prompt service under its Zomato Legends sub-service, which facilitates ordering dishes from cities beyond one's residence. This feature lets users access renowned dishes from select establishments across different cities.

As per the petition, Sourav Mall made a purchase on October 24 of the previous year, ordering from three distinct restaurants located in Jama Masjid, Kailash Colony, and Jangpura. Upon tracking the delivery partner, he discovered that the order was collected from an undisclosed location rather than directly from the specified restaurant.

"Why was the food picked up from a nearby location when there is no branch of the restaurant partner there? Why is the food not delivered in the original packaging of the restaurant partner? What is the guarantee that the food has been prepared by the restaurant partner? What is the guarantee that the food is prepared fresh and hot?" the plea said, as PTI quoted.

According to TOI reports, the petition highlighted discrepancies in Zomato's delivery process, noting that the food arrived within 15 minutes, packaged in Zomato's branding rather than that of the partner restaurant. The outer paper bag displayed Zomato's Intercity Legends sub-service, raising concerns about transparency and adherence to service standards.

The plea was filed as a "representative suit" for numerous affected individuals under the Code of Civil Procedure. Advocates Tishampati Sen, Anurag Anand, and Biyanka Bhatiya represented Mall in this legal action.