ZPM Leader Lalduhoma takes oath as a Mizoram's Chief minister

Lalduhoma, the leader of the Zoram People's Movement, took oath as a new Chief Minister of Mizoram on Friday. Alongside him, 11 other party leaders took their oaths as ministers at the Raj Bhavan. Notably, the outgoing Chief Minister and Mizo National Front leader, Zoramthanga, attended the ceremony. Among the attendees were all MNF MLAs, Legislative party leader Lalchhandama Ralte, and former Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla.

On Thursday, Lalduhoma met with the Governor, affirming his claim to form the government in the state. Following the meeting, he stated, "We discussed the formation of the new government. He has directed me to establish a government, a task we will fulfill by Friday, and next week we will initiate the first session. We are pleased and greatly honored by the Governor's guidance. Our main priority is the procurement of agricultural products, and we have identified four specific items for this purpose."

Earlier, on Monday's assembly polls results were declared, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) won decisively by securing 27 seats, overthrowing the current Mizo National Front (MNF) government. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress trailed with two and one seat, respectively. The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) is a political party in the Indian state of Mizoram. It was founded in 2017 with the merger of two regional parties – Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP) and Mizoram People's Conference (MPC). The party primarily focuses on addressing the concerns and issues of the people of Mizoram and promoting the socio-economic development of the state.