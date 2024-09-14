Zubair Khan Passes Away at 61: Congress MLA Dies in Alwar; Ashok Gehlot Condoles His Demise

Congress MLA from Rajasthan's Ramgarh seat, Zubair Khan, died on Saturday morning, September in Alwar. He was sick for sometime. Khan’s wife, Safia Zubair, informed that he breathed his last at 5.50 am today. He was 61 years old.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and others expressed condolence on Khan’s demise. “The demise of senior Congress leader and MLA Zubair Khan is a matter of great sorrow for all of us. Zubair Khan was fully committed to the development of his area and remained engaged in public service till his last breath. His demise is an irreparable loss. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and courage to the family members,” Gehlot said in a post on X.

वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता एवं विधायक श्री जुबेर खान का इंतकाल हम सभी के लिए गहरा दुख देने वाला है। श्री जुबेर खान अपने क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए पूरी तरह प्रतिबद्ध थे एवं आखिरी समय तक जनसेवा में लगे रहे। उनका जाना एक अपूरणीय क्षति है।



With this, the number of Congress MLAs in the assembly has reduced to 65. Seven seats in the house of 200 are now vacant. Five sitting MLAs were elected in Lok Sabha elections and one BJP MLA also passed away some time back.