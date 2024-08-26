Abhay Yojana Scheme: NMMC Rolls Out Significant Discounts on Outstanding Water Bills

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has introduced an amnesty scheme called Abhay Yojana to recover outstanding water bills from defaulting customers within the NMMC area and from village panchayats along the main water pipeline between Morbe Dam and Kalamboli. Under this scheme, the civic body offers a 75% rebate on late fines and penalties.

Currently, the NMMC is distributing water bills for the June-July 2024 period. According to a senior official from the Water Supply Department, consumers who pay the original outstanding water bill amount listed in these bills, along with 25% of the late fees and penalties, will have 75% of their late fees and penalties waived. To benefit from this offer, customers must pay the total outstanding amount for the June-July 2024 period within the specified due date.

Dr Kailash Shinde, the municipal commissioner who took the initiative, has appealed to all affected water bill customers to take advantage of the 'Abhay Yojana' concession. He emphasized the importance of settling outstanding water bills promptly to avoid further legal action and to cooperate with the municipal corporation.

Residents of the NMMC area and the village panchayats along the Morbe Dam to Kalamboli pipeline can pay their bills online at www.nmmc.gov.in. In addition to online payment, facilities are available at eight ward offices, the Gaurav Mhatre Arts Center, Belapur, and the Jal Kumbh complex in Nerul, Sector-44.