Advocate Anil Kausik Appointed as BJP Maharashtra Vice President After Leaving Congress

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Maharashtra has appointed Advocate Anil Kausik as the Vice President of BJP Maharashtra State. Kausik, who previously served as the Navi Mumbai District President of the Congress, left the party last month, citing a lack of cooperation from party office bearers and workers.

In addition to Kausik, BJP appointed his son, Shardul Kaushik, as the co-coordinator for the Belapur Assembly constituency, and Vikram (Raju) Shinde, a former corporator, as the BJP Navi Mumbai District Spokesperson. The appointments were announced at a gathering in Vashi.

The event was attended by Public Works Minister Ravindraji Chavan, MLA Niranjan Davkhare, BJP’s official candidate for the Belapur constituency, MLA Mandatai Vijay Mhatre, and BJP Navi Mumbai District President Ramchandra Gharat, among others.

Newly appointed Navi Mumbai District Spokesperson Shardul Kaushik assured MLA Mhatre of a resounding victory in the Belapur Assembly constituency, pledging to secure her win with a margin of 100,000 votes. A total of 650 party workers participated in the event.

Ramchandra Gharat, President of BJP Navi Mumbai, congratulated the new members joining the party, emphasizing that those who left did so out of self-interest, and the doors of BJP remain permanently closed to them. He expressed pride in welcoming Kausik to the party, stating that his addition significantly strengthens the BJP’s presence in Navi Mumbai. Gharat also thanked former Congress workers for joining the BJP.

In his address, Advocate Kausik reflected on his 40 years of dedicated service to the Congress, highlighting his tireless efforts to grow the party and serve the people. However, he also noted the internal issues within Congress that led to his decision to leave.