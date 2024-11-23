Airoli Election Result 2024: Ganesh Naik Leads by 9,852 Votes in 7th Round of Counting

Maharashtra is witnessing a close competition in the assembly elections, with the Mahayuti alliance currently leading and having crossed the majority mark, though the final outcome remains uncertain. In the Airoli constituency, Ganesh Naik from the BJP, Vijay Chougule as an Independent candidate, and MK Madhvi from Shiv Sena UBT are vying against each other.

As of the 7th round of vote counting, the results show: Ganesh Naik (BJP) leading with 28,170 votes (+9,852), Vijay Chougule (Independent) with 19,028 votes (-9,852), and MK Madhvi (Shiv Sena UBT) with 5,536 votes. Ganesh Naik currently has a lead of 9,852 votes in this critical phase of the counting.