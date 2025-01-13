Aqua Marine Global Culture Scam: Investor Duped of Rs 14 Lakh by Company in Navi Mumbai, Owner Arrested

A financial scam committed by Torres Company in Mumbai had already sent shockwaves across the city, involving crores of Mumbaikars' hard-earned money. While discussions surrounding this scam continue, another fraudulent company based in Navi Mumbai has come under scrutiny. The Aqua Marine Global Culture scam surfaced following a complaint by an investor, Mohammad Ismail Sheikh, a resident of Andheri.

Andheri resident Mohammad Ismail Sheikh invested approximately Rs 14 lakh in Aqua Marine Global Culture company based in Kharghar. The company had promised him of highreturns, promising a 15% return on his investment every month. Initially, Sheikh received returns for two to three months, but payments stopped.

When Sheikh visited the company’s Andheri office to inquire, he was advised to visit their head office in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. At the Kharghar office, he was given unsatisfactory responses by the company's employees. Frustrated, Sheikh approached the local police station and filed a fraud complaint against the company.

Following his complaint, Kharghar Police registered the case and transferred it to the Andheri MIDC police station for further investigation. On Friday, January 10, a joint operation by Mumbai Police and Navi Mumbai’s Kharghar Police led to the arrest of the company’s owner, Vinay Kamble. Kamble is currently in the custody of Mumbai Police, and further investigation is underway.