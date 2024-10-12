Belapur Multi-Storey Parking Finally Inaugurated by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde After Long Delay

The long-awaited multi-storey parking lot in Belapur was finally inaugurated on Friday by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during an event in Vashi. Developed at a cost of ₹34.63 crore, the parking facility, though completed by mid-2024, had faced delays in opening to the public. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) only initiated the process of appointing a contractor for its operation in September.

The newly opened parking lot can accommodate 476 four-wheelers and 121 two-wheelers, aiming to reduce roadside parking issues in Belapur. The NMMC had planned this multi-storey parking structure, along with another in Vashi, to address the growing congestion. Despite receiving plots from CIDCO and starting construction, the project faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent modifications.

Located at plot number 39 in Sector 15, Belapur, the parking lot is strategically positioned near major areas like Palm Beach Road, Belapur Court, and the newly developed Jetty for water transport. This part of the city has been seeing increasing infrastructure developments, leading to rising parking demands. However, the lack of dedicated parking spots has led to vehicles being parked along roadsides, creating frequent traffic jams, especially during evenings when eateries in the area see high footfall.

Navi Mumbai citizens criticized the slow pace of the civic body, expressing frustration over the growing parking and traffic issues, which were exacerbated by the large floating population in the area. The new parking facility is expected to ease these problems and offer much-needed relief to commuters and residents alike.