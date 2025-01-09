BEST Bus Catches Fire in Navi Mumbai; 22 Passengers Escape Unhurt No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

In a dramatic turn of events, a Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) bus caught fire early Thursday morning, putting 22 passengers at risk. However, thanks to the quick response of the driver and police, all passengers were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported. The incident, which took place at Runwal Chowk in Manpada on Kalyan-Shilphata Road, caused a temporary traffic jam.

The driver immediately stopped the bus upon noticing the fire, instructed the passengers to evacuate, and then exited the vehicle himself. Police quickly intervened, halting traffic on both sides of the road to prevent further complications. With the help of a water tanker, the fire was extinguished within 30 minutes. After the blaze was brought under control, a crane was used to remove the burned bus, allowing traffic to resume. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat confirmed that all passengers were safely evacuated, and traffic flow was restored.