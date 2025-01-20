Bird Flu: Temporary Ban on Poultry Sale Imposed in Uran After Avian Influenza Outbreak

Uran: Raigad District authorities have imposed a temporary ban on the sale and purchase of live poultry, eggs, poultry feed, chicken waste, and related activities until February 9, following the sudden death of 120 chickens in Chirner village, Uran.

The initial deaths of the chickens were reported by the Uran Panchayat Samiti’s livestock department, which promptly sent samples of the dead birds to the Animal Husbandry Department in Pune for analysis. The results confirmed the presence of avian influenza (bird flu).

As part of its response, the district administration has implemented a series of precautionary measures, including a temporary ban on poultry-related activities in the affected area. The ban aims to prevent the spread of the virus and protect public health. District administration emphasised that the decision was necessary to contain the outbreak and limit the risk to neighboring regions.

In addition to the ban, the district administration has ordered the immediate sealing of a 10-kilometer radius around the affected area. An official from the Uran Livestock Department confirmed that strict measures, including biosecurity protocols, are being enforced to control the outbreak.

Uran Tehsildar's office informed that they have begun culling approximately 2,000 chickens as part of the containment measures. The culling operation is being closely monitored to ensure its effectiveness in controlling the virus.

The bird flu outbreak has raised concerns among residents and poultry farmers, urging them to remain vigilant and adhere to the guidelines set by the administration. Authorities have also advised the public to avoid handling poultry products from the affected area and report any unusual bird deaths immediately to help contain the virus.