Building Collapse in Navi Mumbai: Several Feared Trapped After 3-Storey Building Collapses in Shahbaz Village (Watch Video)

Several were feared trapped as a three-storey building collapsed in Navi Mumbai's Shahbaz village in the early hours of Saturday, July 27. After receiving the information, fire brigade NDRF and local police reached the village to rescue people stuck in the fallen structure.

The unauthorized Indra Nivas building in Shahbaz village, under the Belapur ward office, collapsed at 5:20 AM on Saturday. It is reported that the collapsed building was built illegally and is over 15 years old.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A three-storey building collapsed in Navi Mumbai's Shahbaz village; several people are feared trapped.



Police, fire brigade and NDRF present at the spot. Rescue operations are underway.

After the building collapsed, the fire brigade of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation rescued two injured people trapped under the debris. Municipal Commissioner Kailas Shinde, Encroachment Deputy Commissioner Rahul Gethe, Ward Officer Shashikant Tandel, Deputy Engineer Pandharinath Chavde and officials from the local NRI police station were present at the scene.

Preliminary information indicates that more than 25 families were living in the building, and there is a possibility that one more person is still trapped under the debris. 39 adults and 13 children were living in the building. Two people have been rescued who were trapped...some others are feared trapped.

Purushottam Jadhav, Navi Mumbai Deputy Fire Officer says, "We received a call about a building collapse at 4.50 am. 2 people have been rescued. Two people are likely to be trapped and rescue operation is underway to rescue them..."

According to the Navi Mumbai Deputy Fire Officer Purushottam Jadhav two people are still trapped inside the collapsed building. "We received a call about a building collapse at 4.50 am. 2 people have been rescued. Two people are likely to be trapped and rescue operation is underway to rescue them," said Jadhav.

Kailas Shinde, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner says, "The building collapsed around 5 am. It is a G+3 building. Two people have been rescued and two are likely trapped. NDRF team is here, rescue operation is underway..."

"The building collapsed around 5 am. It is a G+3 building. Two people have been rescued and two are likely trapped. NDRF team is here, rescue operation is underway," said Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kailas Shinde.

