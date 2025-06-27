CIDCO Breaks National Tunnel Records in Water Project Push for Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai: In a major engineering breakthrough, CIDCO’s ambitious water tunnel project has set new national records, marking a milestone in India’s infrastructure development. The Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) ‘Flamingo’, deployed by Afcons Infrastructure Ltd for CIDCO’s 3.2-meter diameter tunnels, achieved a record-breaking 53 meters in a single day (March 2025) and a monthly high of 714 meters (May 2025), surpassing the previous national record of 679 meters.

These feats are part of CIDCO’s larger mission to bolster Navi Mumbai’s water supply system amid the city’s rapid urban expansion driven by projects such as the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), NAINA, and Mass Housing schemes.

“With the establishment of a strong water supply network, we're not just meeting today's demands—we're building a resilient water infrastructure for tomorrow,” said Vijay Singhal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO.

Future-Ready Water Planning

To meet the projected demand of 1,275 MLD by 2050, CIDCO has adopted a multi-source water strategy. In addition to existing sources like Hetawane Dam, MJP, NMMC, and MIDC, new reservoirs including the Balganga Dam and the proposed Kondhane Dam will play a vital role.

The Kondhane Dam, located on the Ulhas River, will initially supply 250 MLD, eventually ramping up to 350 MLD. The project, along with the Balganga initiative, is targeted for completion in the next 4–5 years. In the meantime, CIDCO has secured an additional 120 MLD quota from Hetawane Dam, raising its allocation to 270 MLD, through a sanctioned payment of ₹119.80 crore to the state government.

Hetawane Augmentation Underway

The Hetawane Water Supply Augmentation Scheme, scheduled to be completed by June 2029, is progressing in four key phases. Current project status includes:

41% completion of the water treatment plant

8.5% of the raw water tunnel completed

25.7% of the pure water tunnels completed

Once completed, this scheme will serve not only CIDCO areas but also the Panvel Municipal Corporation and NAINA zones.