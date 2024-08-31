CIDCO Conducts Computerised Lottery Draw for 67 Plots in Navi Mumbai Under NMIA Project Compensation Scheme

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) conducted a computerized draw on August 30, 2024, at CIDCO Bhawan, Belapur, to allot 67 plots under the 22.5% scheme to landowners from Dungi village. These landowners were affected by the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) project. The allotment is part of the compensation for land acquired for the NMIA project.

These plots were allocated under the Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) package approved by the state government. The NMIA project, spanning over 1,160 hectares, is being developed by CIDCO in the Panvel taluka of Raigad district. As part of the R&R package approved by the Government of Maharashtra, CIDCO offered landowners from the core area well-developed plots with infrastructure under the 22.5% scheme as compensation for their acquired land and construction.

Due to the heavy rainfall, geographical conditions of Dungi village, and stormwater drainage requirements, the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) recommended CIDCO rehabilitate Dungi village, even though it is adjacent to the airport project area. In response, the CIDCO Board of Directors resolved to extend the same rehabilitation package offered to Project-Affected Persons (PAPs) from the airport's core area to those from Dungi village. A survey related to the rehabilitation of Dungi village was conducted through the Hon. District Collector of Raigad to determine the eligibility of the PAPs.

Consequently, 67 plots were allotted through a computerized lottery as part of the compensation scheme. Of these, 46 plots were approved for PAPs from Dungi village, similar to those for landowners in the core area. Nine plots under the 22.5% scheme were canceled for technical reasons, and 12 were canceled for new eligibility criteria under the R&R scheme and technical reasons. The computerized lottery draw process was transparent, efficient, and free from human intervention.

The draw was conducted in the presence of Shantanu Goel, Joint Managing Director (JMD) of CIDCO; Dilip Dhole, JMD of CIDCO; Suresh Mengade, Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of CIDCO; Navnath Jare, Chief Land Survey Officer (NMIA), CIDCO; Prabhakar Phulari, Additional Chief Engineer; and other officials.