CIDCO Expands Housing Scheme: 190 Additional Tenements in Kharghar; Registration Deadline Extended to October 25

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has added 190 more tenements to its housing scheme, initially announced on August 27, 2024. Initially, CIDCO offered 689 tenements for sale from its Swapnapoorti, Valley Shilp, and Vastu Vihar-Celebration housing complexes in Kharghar. The deadline for online registration has now been extended to October 25, 2024.

This housing scheme, launched on August 27, 2024, made 689 tenements available across the Swapnapoorti, Valley Shilp, and Vastu Vihar-Celebration housing complexes in Kharghar, catering to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Lower Income Group (LIG), Middle-Income Group (MIG), and Higher Income Group (HIG). With the addition of 190 tenements, 93 extra units are now available at Swapnapoorti for EWS, 46 units at Vastu Vihar-Celebration for MIG, and 51 units for HIG. This brings the total availability to 135 tenements for EWS at Swapnapoorti, and 56 for MIG and 74 for HIG at Vastu Vihar-Celebration.

The online registration deadline for these tenements has been extended to October 25, 2024, at 8:00 PM. The deadline for payment of the Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) has also been extended to October 30, 2024, at 11:59 PM. The computerized lottery draw will take place on November 13, 2024, at 11:00 AM. Applicants can visit the CIDCO website at https://lottery.cidcoindia.com for online registration, revised schedules, and detailed information about the scheme.