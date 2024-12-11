CIDCO Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Debris Dumping in Navi Mumbai, Seizes 14 Dumpers in a Day

CIDCO has intensified its efforts to combat the illegal dumping of construction debris in Navi Mumbai. Over the past eight days, authorities have seized 20 dumpers transporting debris from Mumbai, filing cases against the drivers involved.

A major operation on Sunday resulted in the seizure of 14 dumpers in a single day, disrupting the operations of the so-called debris mafia.

With large-scale development projects ongoing in Mumbai and its suburbs, managing construction debris has become a major challenge. In collaboration with illegal operators, some developers and contractors transport debris to Navi Mumbai for disposal. The debris is often dumped on CIDCO-owned plots, public land, and ecologically sensitive areas like mangroves.

Police Cases Filed

Responding to a surge in complaints, CIDCO has launched a special operation to address this issue. Vigilance teams have been deployed to monitor and prevent illegal dumping activities.

On Thursday evening, around 6 PM, vigilance teams intercepted 14 dumpers entering Ulwe via the Atal Setu. The vehicles were seized before they could unload their debris, and cases were filed against the drivers at the Nhava Sheva Police Station. Earlier in the week, another driver attempting to unload debris in the Ulwe area faced similar action.

Sustained Campaign

This crackdown is part of a year-long campaign led by CIDCO’s Chief Vigilance Officer, Suresh Mengde. The initiative has already resulted in the seizure of hundreds of dumpers and has significantly curtailed illegal dumping in Navi Mumbai. Through this aggressive approach, CIDCO aims to protect public lands and ecological zones while sending a strong message to those attempting to exploit the city’s open spaces.